DPM Speaks On GB Port Authority Relationship

·1 min read
Home
Local News
DPM Speaks On GB Port Authority Relationship
The content originally appeared on: ZNS BAHAMAS News
The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation commented on relationship between the government of The Bahamas and the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) and its impact on investment in Grand Bahama. The Hon. I. Chester Cooper told reporters, “I am not concerned as a business person, people sometimes disagree. The Prime […]

 