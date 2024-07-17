DPM On Missing Taylor Casey Case

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investment and Aviation, the Hon. Chester Cooper recently commented on the impact, if any, international reports on American visitor Taylor Casey going missing in The Bahamas has had on the country’s number one industry.

He said, “when we have these situations our focus really is on the family, trying to quell some of the anxiety, pray for them and hoping for the best possible outcome. We don’t get into the details of the investigation it’s a matter for the police. We try to stay very focused on telling the world who we are, sending a message that The Bahamas is a safe and welcoming, hospitable place to visit and that’s the message that we’re at everyday reinforcing. The numbers are demonstrating that people are getting that message. So as far as that’s concerned I’m fairly pleased.”