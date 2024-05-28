DPM Cooper updates on developments at meetings in George Town and Black Point, Exuma

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation the Hon. Chester Cooper conducted updates at Town Hall Meetings in George Town, Exuma, Friday, May 24, and Black Point, Exuma, Sunday, May 26, concerning upcoming developments: namely government public works projects, tourism fly fishing industry details, and policing statistics. Present were Bacchus Rolle, Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Public Works and Family Island Affairs; Dr. Kenneth Romer, Deputy Director General of Tourism, and Director of Aviation; representatives of the Royal Bahamas Police Force; and other government officials.

From: Bahamas Information Services

