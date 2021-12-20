DPM Cooper Throws first pitch – Don’t Blink Home Run Derby

(BIS Photo/Kemuel Stubbs)



PARADISE ISLAND, The Bahamas — Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation the Hon. Chester Cooper throws first pitch at the ‘Don’t Blink Home Run Derby,’ December 18, 2021. Photos 4012 and 5112 show the Deputy Prime Minister as he throws that first pitch. In photo 5124 he is pictured with Bahamian professional baseball players Lucius Fox, Jr., of the Baltimore Orioles and Jazz Chisholm, Jr., of the Miami Marlins. (BIS Photos/Kemuel Stubbs)

(BIS Photo/Kemuel Stubbs)



(BIS Photo/Kemuel Stubbs)



(BIS Photo/Kemuel Stubbs)



(BIS Photo/Kemuel Stubbs)



(C) Copyright 2021 by thebahamasweekly.com

Top of Page