DPM Cooper meets with the Civil Aviation Authority

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation (MOTIA) the Hon. Chester Cooper met with the Civil Aviation Authority in their conference room, British Colonial Hilton, December 16, 2021. In the group photo, 4453, are from left: Ryan Sands, Civil Aviation Authority Legal Advisor; Alex Ferguson, Acting Director General of Civil Aviation Authority; Edward Patton, Director; Maudline Cooper, Director; Deputy Prime Minister Cooper; Devard Francis, Chairman of Civil Aviation Authority; Reginald Saunders, Permanent Secretary MOTIA; and Gary Cooper, Director. (BIS Photos/Kemuel Stubbs)

