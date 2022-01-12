DPM Cooper meets Board and Executives of Bahamasair

(BIS Photo/Kemuel Stubbs)



Nassau, The Bahamas – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation the Hon. Chester Cooper meets and greets the Bahamasair Board and Executive Team at Bahamasair administrative offices on Blake Road, January 11, 2022. Pictured from left: Dr. Tyneil Cargill, Tanya Pratt, C. Hunter, Astrid Bodie, Managing Director of Bahamasair Tracy Cooper, the Hon. Chester Cooper; Chairman of the Board of Bahamasair Anthony Kikivarakis, Davine Leash, Cordell Knowles and Tasman Darling. (BIS Photo/Kemuel Stubbs)

