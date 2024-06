The content originally appeared on: ZNS BAHAMAS News

June 18, 2024, CTO Caribbean Week — WPIX Television Station interviewed Deputy Prime and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation, the Hon. Chester Cooper on the show, ‘New York Living’ with hosts Marysol Castro and Alex Lee. Interview of the DPM was followed by a mixology demonstration by Marv Cunningham, and a Junkanoo Rushout by Bahamian Junkanoo Group, Chambers.

