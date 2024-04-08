DPM Cooper and Mrs. Cooper, Honoured Guests at MISS Teen Bahamas International Preliminaries in Exuma

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation the Hon. Chester Cooper and Mrs. Cecilia Cooper traveled to Exuma this weekend to attend the MISS TEEN BAHAMAS INTERNATIONAL 2024 Preliminaries, April 6, at Sandals, Emerald Bay, for which Mrs. Cooper was on the judging panel. DPM Cooper is pictured in the group photo with contestants and the 2023 reigning queen, Sy’rai Butler. Mrs. Cooper sits second left at the judges’ VIP table. Photos show events and fashions of the competition.

From: Bahamas Information Services