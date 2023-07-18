Downtown Revitalization Stakeholders Meeting

The National Training Agency (NTA) held its 10th anniversary luncheon Friday, July 14, 2023 at its Gladstone Road and Munnings Drive offices. The occasion was used to show thanks and appreciation for past and present staff, past and present board members and also graduates of NTA. Tributes were paid in song and by dance presentation. Among those present were, Minister of Labour and Immigration the Hon. Keith Bell, under whose portfolio the NTA falls, and Mrs. Ann Marie Davis, spouse of the Prime Minister, as well as executives of the NTA including Ms. Agatha Marcelle, executive chairman.

More photo highlights below: