The content originally appeared on: News Americas Now

Black Immigrant Daily News

The content originally appeared on: ZNS BAHAMAS News

It was revealed in February that the government had issued orders of demolition for nine buildings east of East Street in downtown Nassau. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation, the Hon. Chester Cooper updated reporters on the demolition of these buildings on Tuesday. Cooper said, “some of the buildings have been […]

NewsAmericasNow.com