The police are probing a double murder that was committed at a bar near the intersection of Richmond and Maxfield avenue in St Andrew on Wednesday evening.

The incident was confirmed by the Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), the police’s information arm.

Reports are that gunmen held up and robbed patrons at the bar and in the process, three persons were shot and injured, with two eventually succumbing to their wounds.

Further details are anticipated in relation to the development.