Doja Cat, Drake, Ari Lennox Leads BET Awards 2022 Nominations: Full List

Doja Cat has the most nominations for the upcoming BET Awards. The nominations list was revealed on Wednesday, showing the artist leading the likes of Drake and Ari Lennox, whom both received four nominations.

Doja Cat’s biggest nomination is for album of the year for her chart-topping album Planet Her. She was also nominated for best female R&B/pop artist alongside Lennox, Chlöe, H.E.R. Jazmine Sullivan, Mary J. Blige, and Summer Walker.

She also scooped up a nomination in the Hip Hop category for female hip-hop artist alongside co-nominees Cardi B, Latto, Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj, and Saweetie.

In the meantime, her Grammy-winning duet with SZA, “Kiss Me More,” is up for two nominations, video of the year, and best collaboration.

Doja Cat is also among the nominees for the BET Her award for the mega-hit, “Woman.” The other nominees in this category are Alicia Keys for “Best Of Me (Originals),” Mary J. Blige for “Good Morning Gorgeous,” Chlöe for “Have Mercy,” Ari Lennox’s “Pressure,” Jazmine Sullivan’s “Roster,” and “Unloyal,” by Summer Walker

As for Lennox, her other nomination is for video of the year, while Drake’s nods include best male hip-hop artist; best collaboration and video of the year for “Way 2 Sexy,” featuring Future and Young Thug; and album of the year for Certified Lover Boy.

As for Doja, it’s been a great year for the young artist with her Grammy win earlier this year and her 14 nominations at the recently held Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs).

At the BBMAs, Doja walked away with Top R&B Female Artist, Top R&B Artist, and Top Viral Song.

In the meantime, several artists picked up three nominations in their respective categories. These include Baby Keem, Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak), Chlöe, Future, H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan, Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Baby, Tems, and Mary J. Blige, who without surprise had her nominations in the music and TV/film categories.

According to the BET, nominees are selected by a Voting Academy comprising entertainment professionals in music, television, film, digital marketing, sports journalism, public relations, influencers, and creative arts.

BEST FEMALE R&B/POP ARTIST

Ari Lennox

Chlöe

Doja Cat

H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan

Mary J. Blige

Summer Walker

BEST MALE R&B/POP ARTIST

Blxst

Chris Brown

Giveon

Lucky Daye

The Weeknd

Wizkid

Yung Bleu

BEST GROUP

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak)

Chlöe X Halle

City Girls

Lil Baby & Lil Durk

Migos

Young Dolph & Key Glock

BEST COLLABORATION

Wizkid feat. Justin Bieber & Tems – “Essence”

DJ Khaled fest. Lil Baby & Lil Durk – “Every Chance I Get”

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “Family Ties

Doja Cat feat. SZA – “Kiss Me More”

Drake feat. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy”

Bia feat. Nicki Minaj – “Whole Lotta Money (Remix)”

BEST FEMALE HIP HOP ARTIST

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Saweetie

BEST MALE HIP HOP ARTIST

Drake

Future

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

Kanye West

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Baby

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “Family Ties”

Chlöe – “Have Mercy”

Doja Cat feat. SZA – “Kiss Me More”

Ari Lennox – “Pressure”

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) – “Smokin Out The Window”

Drake feat. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy”

VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Anderson .Paak a.k.a. Director .Paak

Benny Boom

Beyoncé & Dikayl Rimmasch

Director X

Hype Williams

Missy Elliott

BEST NEW ARTIST

Baby Keem

Benny the Butcher

Latto

Muni Long

Tems

Yung Bleu

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) – An Evening with Silk Sonic

H.E.R. – Back of My Mind

Tyler, the Creator – Call Me If You Get Lost

Drake – Certified Lover Boy

Kanye West – Donda

Jazmine Sullivan – Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe

Doja Cat – Planet Her

DR. BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD

Marvin Sapp – “All In Your Hands”

Kanye West – “Come to Life”

Kelly Price – “Grace”

Fred Hammond – “Hallelujah”

H.E.R. & Tauren Wells – “Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)”

Election Worship & Maverick City Music – “Jireh”

Lil Baby X Kirk Franklin – “We Win”

BET HER

Alicia Keys – “Best of Me (Originals)”

Mary J. Blige – “Good Morning Gorgeous”

Chlöe – “Have Mercy”

Ari Lennox – “Pressure”

Jazmine Sullivan – “Roster”

Summer Walker & Ari Lennox – “Unloyal”

Doja Cat – “Woman”

BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT

Dave (UK)

Dinos (France)

Fally Ipupa (DRC)

Fireboy DML (Nigeria)

Little Simz (UK)

Ludmilla (Brazil)

Major League DJZ (South Africa)

Tayc (France)

Tems (Nigeria)

BEST MOVIE

Candyman

King Richard

Respect

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Summer of Soul

The Harder They Fall

BEST ACTOR

Adrian Holmes – Bel Air

Anthony Anderson – Black-ish

Damson Idris – Snowfall

Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth

Forest Whitaker – Respect / Godfather of Harlem

Jabari Banks – Bel Air

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us

Will Smith – King Richard

BEST ACTRESS

Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard

Coco Jones – Bel Air

Issa Rae – Insecure

Jennifer Hudson – Respect

Mary J. Blige – Power Book II: Ghost

Queen Latifah – The Equalizer

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Regina King – The Harder They Fall

Zendaya – Euphoria / Spider-Man: No Way Home

YOUNGSTARS AWARD

Akira Akbar

Demi Singleton

Miles Brown

Saniyya Sidney

Storm Reid

SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD

Brittney Griner

Candace Parker

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Sha’Carri Richardson

Simone Biles

SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD

Aaron Donald

Bubba Wallace

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Ja Morant

LeBron James

Stephen Curry