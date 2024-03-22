DO POLITICIANS ONLY KNOW US WHEN THEY NEED US?

Recently, I saw an old clip of a colleague who decided to take on politicians for their arrogance and distance when dealing with their constituents and the media. At the time when the clip made it to the airwaves, the public found it hilarious because of the way my colleague presented it, but after reviewing what was said, many viewers seriously reflected on the content of that message.

We all know that during a political campaign season, politicians are overtly attentive and easily accessible. It’s when they are voted in that we see the change or the real them. Bear in mind, sometimes because of duties and busy schedules, they can appear to be a little illusive. Sometimes this is not the case at all. Regardless of how busy someone is, it is their general attitude that makes a difference when dealing with others.

When the change comes in these men and women, it’s detrimental to some and “the norm” to others – they expect it. The honeymoon period usually lasts anywhere from 3 to 6 months and then citizens start to complain about either their politicians not being accessible to them or that their attitude stinks.

In my colleague’s rant on this behavior, it was said that they pretty much use the media to appease the masses in their constituencies and Ministry’s, but when the media needs them for stories or features, they are inaccessible or they straight out display repugnant behavior.

I think the behavior of a politician, good or bad, comes with the purpose for entering politics in the first place. If they truly got involved in politics because of the desire to serve the masses then their attitude will not change. If they came into politics for personal gain and selfish desires then their goal is to reap what they can, not giving a damn whether or not they serve their constituents. Apologies for putting it that way, but that’s how I see it.

So the scenario is that prior to election there are lots of visits, lots of phone calls, lots of favors (if asked) and generally lots of attention, BUT a few months after they are voted in and in some cases take office, there comes the snooty behavior. They no longer take your calls. In fact they change their phone numbers just not to be contacted. They pass you at functions and act like they don’t know you or don’t remember you; you call their offices and the secretaries tell you they are unavailable and invite you to leave a message that is never responded to.

You will see them in the House of Assembly “shouting out” their constituencies with the most genuine sounding greeting, acting as though they are so in touch with their communities. All the while they haven’t been on the ground since campaign season.

This all sounds humorous, but the question is, what do they really think about us, the voting public? Do they think we are just people who lack intelligence who they can use to catapult their political careers or get them the governmental recognition they need?

It takes a really “special” type of person to willfully use a set of people, they think nothing of, to get them where they want to be then discard those people like waste when they have arrived at the point they want to. What they don’t know is that feeling used is a terrible feeling that most people act on.

Ever since 2002, when Hubert Ingraham was ushered out of office via vote and Perry Christie became Prime Minister for the first time, the electorate has given each government, PLP and FNM, one term – 5 years.

Whereas I don’t believe any government can truly take a chunk out of continuous work in 5 years, voting them out might be the result of the electorate, especially the younger people, being intolerant of poor treatment and not being represented properly.

Many members of the electorate feel they should exercise their power to “show” politicians what they think about being treated poorly. The sad thing is that many politicians do not think about this power until it is too late.

The time of a good Member of Parliament is split between working in Parliament itself, working in the constituency that elected them and working for their political party be it PLP, FNM or God forbid if a member of the COI makes it to Parliament. Nowhere does it specify that this Member should quit work after 3 to 6 months or close down the constituency office because he or she cannot be bothered with constituents. In The Bahamas this is a five year job of representing a group of people and properly.

Each Member of Parliament is given approximately $1,500.00 a month to run a constituency office. That means someone should be there to answer the phone, field concerns, set up appointments and greet constituents who drop by. Those messages and concerns should not die on a notepad, but instead be addressed and in a timely manner.

On the flip side though, there are people who vote in Parliamentarians and expect their very lifeblood afterward – pocket money, beer money, jobs, money for household utilities, grocery money, jobs for children, jobs for cousins and let’s not forget the ever-so-popular contracts that get some people in trouble.

These types of constituents feel that every time they see or hear from their MP, something should be given to them. That “gimme” attitude is overwhelming to a lot of MPs who decide to avoid constituents because they don’t want to say “no”. However, when they enter the realm of politics, one must brave themselves to expect the attitude of these types of people and know how to deal with them.

So there are two sides to this if you look at it fairly. There are those who “switch up” their behavior because they really had no good intentions for their constituents or the general public, and there are those who are just plain old overwhelmed by the “gimme” masses.

In any event, the people are here to be served by Parliamentarians who they vote in. These Parliaments should think twice when they are tempted to become arrogant, haughty, absent and untrustworthy. They should always remember the easy come-easy go theory. Today we can be happy and cordial with you, celebrating your victory and tomorrow after we fall victim to your behavior, we can vote you out. Well that’s how I see it, anyway.