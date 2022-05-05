DJ Mustard’s Wife Speak On Divorce: “It’s Heartbreaking To See Things End”

DJ Mustard wife Chanel McFarlane has broken her silence on their divorce, calling it heartbreaking.

California-born DJ and record producer DJ Mustard has filed for divorce from his partner, Chanel McFarlane. Mustard, 31, gave his reason for the filing as “Irreconcilable Differences.” Since the announcement, his wife has been silent, but now she has broken that silence by telling fans what the experience means for her.

The pair, who have been together for over 12 years, is just a few months shy of their 2nd wedding anniversary. McFarlane and Mustard share three young children: Kiylan, Kauner, and Kody, all under ten years old. Additionally, the filing includes details of Mustard’s proposal to have joint legal and physical custody of the children with his estranged wife.

McFarlane, whose maiden name is Thierry, previously shared just how far their relationship has come, admitting that she has known the beatmaker, whose real name is Dijon McFarlane was the one ever since they met when she was only 16 years old.

The couple dated for several years before getting engaged in 2018 and later married in 2020. While they initially made plans for an extravagant wedding, the event was postponed due to the ongoing pandemic. Instead, the couple hosted an intimate dinner wedding with their closest friends and family in October 2020.

Chanel McFarlene & DJ Mustard

Mustard’s paperwork makes mention of a prenuptial agreement being in play before the pair said I do. The details of the prenup have not been released, and it has not been made clear whether or not McFarlane will receive any spousal support.

While Mustard has not publicly addressed the issue, TMZ has confirmed the split. On the other hand, McFarlane has broken her silence and took to Instagram to share a few words about the proceedings.

She wrote,” Thank you for the kind words, thoughts, and prayers. Anyone that followed me or knows me personally knows my family means the world to me. I’ve dedicated 12 loyal years and it is more [than] heartbreaking to see things end.”

While the news came as a shock to most, some speculated that Chanel may have previously hinted at issues between herself and her beau. In her more recent Instagram posts, the lifestyle blogger was not sporting her wedding band.

As some may recall, in 2018, after the engagement, McFarlane made a post on Instagram flaunting her $500,000 custom ring. The caption of the post highlighted in great detail the love the 30-year-old shared with her high school sweetheart. She wrote,” When I got pregnant with Kiy I was so scared, you told me ‘I got you, I got us.’ I dropped out of college, moved out [of] my moms, stayed in Yg’s garage for a while (yup, that’s what love will do), then to your moms, until we got enough money to get our apt.”

Beautiful right? Fans of the former couple have shared their astonishment at the separation and continue to wish the musician and influencer the best in their future endeavors.