DJ Drama Gives Update On Longtime Beef With Drake After Jack Harlow Collab

DJ Drama says Drake beef is officially dead and it got nothing to do with Jack Harlow collaboration.

On Friday (May 6), Jack Harlow released his third studio album, “Come Home The Kids Miss You.” Fans were excited for new music from the rapper, but one thing that they weren’t expecting on the star-studded feature lineup was Drake being featured on Track 10, “Churchill Downs.”

This is largely due to Harlow being signed with Generation Now, a label owned by DJ Drama, and as you may recall, Drama and Drake are not exactly friends.

In 2015, Meek Mill thought Drake was sneak dissing him on their track “R.I.C.O.” Meek further accused Drizzy of having ghostwriters. It was later revealed that DJ Drama had told Meek that Drake was not rapping about him because the lyrics weren’t his.

This started the great Meek Mill-Drake feud of 2015/2016, which led Drizzy to release his “Back to Back” and “Charged Up” diss We also saw Meek releasing his track, “Wanna Know.”

This was not the only riff that Drama had with Drake. The rapper had also name-dropped Drama’s ex-wife, Summer P Walker in his song “I’m the Plug,” featuring Future.

Drake rapped,” If you come here trying to take some / There’s a whole lot more where that came from / And it really ain’t nothing, I got Summer P in this thing.”

DJ Drama and Meek Mill

It was thus rumored that the Canadian rapper had relations with the record producer’s wife. Fans assumed that DJ Drama maliciously told Meek Mill that Drake had ghostwriters to get revenge on the rapper for allegedly having sex with his wife.

In a subsequent interview on the Drink Champs podcast, DJ Drama confirmed that Drizzy had slept with an ex of his. In the full interview, he stated that Drizzy did not have sexual relations with his girlfriend while they were still together, but he did admit that he “shared” women with the 6 God before. While he did not confirm whether or not it was Summer, fans were steadfast in their belief.

Taking all these factors into account, it’s no wonder fans were surprised to see Drake featured on Harlow’s new album, but DJ Drama was quick to shut things down, letting fans know that the beef has been buried.

His admission came after a fan took to Twitter to note their surprise at the feature. “Surprised Drake gave Jack that feature, know he don’t f**k with DJ Drama,” the user wrote.

Drama wasted no time responding and explained, “We gotta stop this narrative lol. Me & Drake been put that to rest. Grown men shit, and beyond that Jack & drake cultivated they own relationship. Now e[ve]rybody go stream that ‘Churchill Downs’!”

Fans were happy to see that everyone was now on good terms and appreciated that their favorite rappers were back to being solely focused on making great music.