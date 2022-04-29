DJ Akademiks Calls Out 6ix9ine For His Imaginary Beef With Lil Durk

DJ Akademiks calls out his friend 6ix9ine his imaginary beef with Lil Durk.

Over the past few weeks, rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine has been all over social media with announcements, claims, and beefs, and now he has resorted to pulling stunts that many persons feel were far from funny. One such person is social media commentator DJ Akademiks who laid it all out there for the New York native on Wednesday by basically telling him that what he has been up to lately is wack.

On Wednesday, April 28, the former Everyday Struggle co-host called out the “Dummy Boy” artiste for his latest shenanigans in which it was reported that he roped in YouTube personality Steve Will Do It to be a part of the set-up in which he tricked Lil Durk look-alike Perkio into linking him for a video shoot. In a video clip that has been making the rounds, 6ix9ine seems to be trying to convince Perkio to wear a jacket that had an image of the Late King Von on the back. King Von was a rapper who was signed to Lil Durk‘s record label. He was shot and killed in November 2020.

DJ Akademiks seems like he is not with all that tomfoolery and blasted the “Gummo” entertainer on Instagram Live.

“If you wanna kill Durk, go kill Durk,” Akademiks said. “Don’t put nobody else in your f*ckin beef. Get out of here. It’s not cool. Don’t put Steve Will Do it in it. Don’t put Akademiks in it. Don’t put nobody in your f***in beef. Durk is on tour. If you want to see Durk, go get Durk. Don’t pull on Perkio. Don’t pull upon some other weird ni**as. Pull up on Durk.”

Akademiks and 6ix9ine have been cool with each other, and the podcaster often tries to defend the controversial rapper’s actions, chalking it up to youth and immaturity. However, this latest stunt seemed like the proverbial last straw on the camel’s back for Akademiks, who let 6ix9ine know that a lot of his beef is imaginary and that when it comes down to it, he was all talk and no action.

“I’ve repeatedly said to 6ix9ine, ‘I don’t know what your issue is with Lil Durk’,” Akademiks added. “Man, him and Lil Durk never seen each other in life. You feel me? They never ever saw each other. Like this is make-belief beef.”

Tekashi 6ix9ine has been taunting and trolling Lil Durk for several years. Last June, he said that he was up to take on both Lil Durk and Blueface in the ring after Blueface shared that he had joined the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.

“The only time people talk about Blueface is when he’s not doing music so I don’t know what the f*ck you talking about. Like who the f**k is Blueface? Right now I swear on my mom, I got $20,000 in my pocket that I walk around with. What he’s gonna pay $25,000 to fight, I walk around with that money. What the f*ck you talking about?” 6ix9ine exclaimed.

Neither rapper took him up on his offer so the proposed fight never happened.