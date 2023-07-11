Disney Cruise Line Supports Independence Family Fun Day

The Disney Wish sails three- and four-night cruises to The Bahamas, including a stop at DIsney’s private island oasis, Castaway Cay. (Steven Diaz, photographer)

The Bahamas National Independence Secretariat has announced that Disney Cruise Line graciously sponsored $10,000 towards the Golden Jubilee Independence Family Fun Day, which took place on Independence Day, Monday, July 10, 2023. The Independence Secretariat created the Family Fun Day to provide families with the opportunity to truly celebrate their country and the historic 50th Independence Anniversary in a fun and exciting way. Secretariat Chair Her Excellency Leslia Miller-Brice said this year’s historic Independence Day allowed families to come together at Clifford Park for a day to celebrate all things Bahamian with food, music, entertainment and creative Bahamian activities. Disney Cruise Line represents the latest in a series of corporate sponsors, committed to ensuring that the Golden Jubilee celebrations are enjoyed by all. Festivities will continue throughout the year.

“For 25 years, Disney Cruise Line has been proud to introduce countless families to the beauty of The Bahamas and the warm hospitality of its people,” said Joey Gaskins, Regional Public Affairs Director, The Bahamas and Caribbean for Disney Cruise Lines. “The Bahamas is as much our home as anywhere else in the world with 70% of our itineraries calling here, and as a Bahamian, I am excited that our sponsorship can play a valuable part in ensuring Bahamian families can celebrate this milestone 50th independence.” The Independence Family Fun Day at Clifford Park featured vendor booths that opened at 3pm. There were free games and fun activities for the kids. The cultural show started at 5pm. Performers included Ancient Man; the Sky Juice Band; Ebony; Puzzle; Gino D; DJ Ovadose; Elkin 360; and Julien Believe.