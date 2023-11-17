Disaster Risk Management Managers and Planners and their Technical Teams conduct assessments in Bimini

Disaster Risk Management Managers and Planners and their Technical Teams from across the government platform, arrived in Bimini early Friday morning to conduct assessments in the aftermath of the weather system that affected the island on Thursday.

Teams from the Ministry for Disaster Risk Management, the Ministry of Works, the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Ministry of Social Services, Information and Broadcasting, Ministry of Housing and Urban Renewal, the National Emergency Management Agency, and the Disaster Reconstruction Authority, were on the ground conducting assessments in the aftermath of the weather system that brought extensive rainfall and gusty winds into the extreme northwest Bahamas. Bimini forms the extreme northwest Bahamas along with Abaco and Grand Bahama.

Representatives from the aforementioned ministries all play key roles in the country’s mitigation and response mechanism as Emergency Support Functions (ESF) of the National Emergency Management Agency.

The delegation included Cabinet Ministers the Hon. Michael Darville, Minister of Health and Wellness; the Hon. Clay Sweeting, Minister of Works and Family Island Affairs; Minister of Housing and Urban Renewal, the Hon. Keith Bell, and Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Disaster Risk Management and Social Services and Broadcasting, the Hon. Myles K. LaRoda.

Forecasters at the Bahamas Department of Meteorology report that 2.20 inches of rain fell on Bimini on Thursday which is extensive for the month of November.