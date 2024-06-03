Disaster Risk Management Authority On Hurricane Season

Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister, the Hon. Leon Lundy released a video statement over the weekend for the 2024 hurricane season.

Mr. Lundy said, “my message to you today is don’t wait, get storm ready. Take the necessary steps to prepare and protect your home, your family and your business. Whatever you value take steps to secure it. Don’t wait, get your supplies. Don’t wait, get your can goods. Don’t wait, get your shutters or plywood. Don’t wait, get your prescriptions. Don’t wait, get storm ready.”

Colorado State University’s seasonal forecast for 2024 includes 23 named storms, 11 hurricanes and 5 major hurricanes. The Minister said previous years pale in comparison to what is predicted for this hurricane season. “In 2019, there was Hurricane Dorian the ultimate reality check for our country. We learned some hard lessons from Dorian but we used those insights to strengthen our approach to disaster management. We passed the Disaster Risk Management Act in 2022 and I was pleased to oversee its enforcement on April 15th, 2024. The government is ready. We’ve been working tirelessly to strengthen our disaster preparedness and response capabilities.

The Disaster Risk Management Authority is a merger of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the Disaster Reconstruction Authority (DRA).