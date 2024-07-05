Disability ICON Awards honour an extraordinary group of people for quiet acts of heroism

Parents, volunteers, advocates, caregivers and special needs educators of Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) were recognized for the “heroic and profound impact” they have had on the community of Persons with Disabilities during the recent Disability ICON Awards ceremonies.

Held Sunday, June 30, 2024 at the Paul H. Farquharson Conference Centre, ICON Awards were presented in the categories of Disability Advocate of the Year; Special Olympics Athlete of the Year; Volunteer of the Year; Media Advocate of the Year; Parent Advocate of the Year and Special Needs Educator of the Year.

Labelled as unsung heroes and heroines who have championed the rights and well-being of Persons with Disabilities, the awardees included: Ms. Brenda Charles (NGO Board Member of the Year); Mr. Kevin Cartwright (Special Needs Educator of the Year); Chief Petty Officer, Royal Bahamas Defence Force, Kelsey Missick (Volunteer ofthe Year); Miss Caitlin Romer (Female Athlete of the Year); Mr. Austin Green (Male Athlete of the Year); Mr. Steven “Bionic Man” Cox (Self Advocate of theYear); Mr. Inigo “Naughty” Zenicazelaya (Media Advocate of the Year); Mrs. Betty Taylor (Parent Advocate of the Year); Jasmine Frazier (Catalyst for Change Award); and McDonalds Restaurant (Special Achievement in Advocacy Award).

Special Honorees included: the Hon. Algernon Allen, OB, (Forging the Foundation Award for Advancement of Disability Rights, Nationwide); Spouse of the Prime Minister, Mrs. Ann Marie Davis (Appreciation of Unwavering Support for the Community of Persons with Disabilities); Mr. Michael Miller (the Dorian Allen-Major Uprising Youth Volunteer Award); Ms. Hannah McPhee, Disability Affairs Division (Longtime Service Award); Ms. Sheila Culmer (Lifetime Service and Dedication Award); and Mr. Townsley Roberts (Lifetime Achievement Award).

Senior Under Secretary in the Ministry of Social Services, Information and Broadcasting, Ms. Joan Collie, said while the recipients may not grace the covers of newspapers and magazines, or receive national acclaim, they are “true icons” within the community. Ms. Collie said the Awards serve as a wellspring of gratitude on “an extraordinary group of people” who have exhibited quiet acts of heroism, selflessness, kindness and resilience in support of the community of persons with disabilities. “Their sacrifices are immeasurable. They dedicate their time, energy, and passion to uplift those who face unique challenges. Whether it is a parent advocating for their child, a teacher fostering an inclusive classroom, or a volunteer working behind the scenes — their contributions ripple through the Bahamian society, creating waves of positive change,” Under Secretary Collie said.

“The Icon Award serves as a wellspring of gratitude — a way to say ‘thank you’ to those who have shaped this progress. Without their unwavering commitment, our country would not be where we are today. They remind us that heroism is not always flashy; sometimes, it is found in quiet acts of kindness, selflessness, resilience, and supporting others.”

Senior Under Secretary Collie said volunteers and advocates invest countless hours, often outside of their regular responsibilities, to support individuals with disabilities, displaying a commitment that is fueled by passion and empathy, and despite the fact that the work can be emotionally taxing.

“They attend meetings, organize events, and provide one-on-one assistance. Volunteers listen to personal stories of struggle, discrimination, and triumph. They empathize with the challenges faced by individuals with disabilities and their families. Many volunteers contribute financially to the cause. They donate to NGOs, sponsor events, and help fund essential services.

“Advocates continuously educate themselves about disability rights, legislation, and best practices. This learning process empowers them to be effective changemakers. Some sacrifices are rarely visible, but profoundly impactful. Advocates engage in difficult conversations with policymakers, educators, and the public. They challenge stereotypes and demand equal rights. We cannot forget those who juggle multiple roles –parent, caregiver, professional, and activist — caring for their loved ones with special needs, while finding time to agitate for systemic change. Their efforts are essential for community engagement.

“So, let us celebrate these icons — the quiet forces that propel us forward. Let us recognize their sacrifices, resilience, and unwavering dedication. As we applaud their achievements, let us recommit ourselves to the cause. Our collective efforts will break barriers and build a society where disability is not a limitation but a unique facet of human diversity.”