Diddy’s Former Assistant Seemingly Calls Him ‘The Devil’ After Suge Knight Claims

Capricorn Clark, the longtime assistant of embattled hip hop mogul Diddy, is calling out people around the rap mogul who made her life miserable because of their “allegiance” to the businessman/rapper.

Her comment came after Suge Knight claimed that the Bad Boy rapper allegedly attacked her and that Interscope cut her a check to cover up the incident. Over the weekend, the incarcerated former label boss revealed that Diddy allegedly beat up Capricorn after she deliberately hid information she was aware that Cassie had moved on with rapper Kid Cudi.

Suge Knight accused Diddy of being abusive to women and said everyone around him knew about his behavior.

“What Puffy done, what Puffy did, or what Puffy do, is not a surprise — everybody know what it is,” Knight said on his podcast. “I mean, you gotta be able to that type of sh*t to a woman and other women.”

“Cap was keeping it on the low if she (Cassie) was seeing Cudi or not. Puffy beat the sh*t out of that b*tch. Not only did he beat the sh*t out of her, but it was also a Interscope person, an Interscope check that paid her to settle so he (Diddy) wouldn’t go to jail,” Suge Knight alleges.

On Sunday, Capricorn posted a cryptic post not denying or confirming that the Bad Boy mogul had beaten her.

“Black women end up being the sacrifice for the f**kery. Last 11 years of my life I had to deal with EVERYONES (sic) nonsensical allegiance to the devil,” she wrote on Instagram Story.

She continued, “I pray that ends. I don’t think highly of any of you. Can’t keep your head down + pretend sh*t is cool no more. Do better [ninja and prayer emojis]”

After Cassie’s lawsuit was filed a week ago, Capricorn was one of the first people to react as she cryptically said, “I never deserved this,” in a post dedicated to Kim Porter as the only one who didn’t change when Bad Boy became successful.

Capricorn worked for Diddy up until 2012. It’s unclear when exactly Diddy allegedly beat her up, but one of her earlier posts seemed to coincide with the detail by Suge Knight and Cassie in her lawsuit that she was dating Kid Cudi in 2011 when Diddy blew up his car.

Capricorn said that year was hell for her as she quoted a bible verse on her Instagram Story. “Don’t take the path of the wicked; don’t follow those who do evil. Stay away from that path; don’t even go near it. Turn around and go another way. Proverbs 4:14,” she said.

She added, “Doors be unlocked. You gotta be willing to walk away from the money. Full stop. 2011 was hell.”

Diddy has not addressed these allegations, and neither has Interscope.