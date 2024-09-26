Diddy Makes His Decision On Testifying In Federal Court

Diddy could take the witness stand and testify in his upcoming federal trial.

The embattled hip-hop mogul is currently behind bars waiting for his day in court. In case you’re unfamiliar with his legal troubles, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is currently facing sex trafficking and racketeering charges following a federal raid on his homes earlier this year. On the other hand, he is also facing numerous new lawsuits from women who levied sexual abuse accusations against him including his former artist, Dawn Richards, of Danity Kane.

Since his indictment in New York last week, there have been questions around whether or not he will testify in his trial and if he will expose any of his celebrity friends who may have been involved in any activities that landed him in legal trouble. Diddy’s attorney Marc Agnifilo bravely spoke with TMZ for their documentary, The Downfall Of Diddy: The Indictment, about the case where he responded to questions about his client’s plans regarding testifying.

Accorrding to the lawyer, the rapper/businessman is “eager” to tell his side of the story even if his legal council advised him against taking the stand.

“I don’t know that I could keep him off the stand,” Agnifilo said in the interview. “I think he is very eager to tell his story and I think he will tell every part of his story, including what you see on the video. So I expect it’s going to be explained by the both of us.”

Among the many things Diddy could possibly testify about includes the video of him assaulting his former girlfriend Cassie Ventura at a hotel. There are also other potentially damning pieces of evidence that law enforcement found during the raid on his homes including video of alleged acts like “freak-offs” and him attempting to tamper with witnesses.

“He has his story,” the attorney continues. “And he has a story that I think only he can tell in the way that he can tell it, in real time. And it’s a human story, it’s a story of love, it’s a story of hurt, it’s a story of heartbreak.”

If convicted, Diddy could be sentenced to life in prison for the crimes.

