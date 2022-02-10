Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper paid respects to the Late Rev. Dr. Charles W. Saunders

Feb 10, 2022 – 8:00:43 AM

Nassau, The Bahamas – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation the Hon. Chester Cooper paid respects to the late Rev. Dr. Charles W. Saunders CM, CBE, JP, Pastor Emeritus of Salem Union Baptist Church, former educator and distinguished civil servant, at the Lie-in-Repose at William Thompson Auditorium, Jean Street, Gleniston Gardens on Wednesday, February 9, 2022. Minister Cooper signed the Book of Condolence (Bishop Neil Ellis and Rev. Dr. William Thompson look on); viewed the body, and greeted the family. (BIS Photos/Letisha Henderson)

