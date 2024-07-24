DEPP On Anthol Island Project

The Department of Environmental Planning and Protection (DEPP) is clarifying the current status of a project underway on Anthol Island. The topic was discussed in the House Of Assembly recently where Member of Parliament for St. Anne’s, the Hon. Adrian White voiced concern about the environmental impact of the project.

DEPP Director, Dr. Rhianna Neely-Murphy released a statement on the issue saying an application for environmental clearance was received in January 2023 from Andrew Hanna to install a wooden dock, rest area and restaurant on Anthol Island. Environmental clearance was issued in February per the application with the understanding that any other developments would require approval.

Neely-Murphy spoke with ZNS News on Wednesday. She said, “this matter came up again in the House Of Assembly last week on 17th of July and out of an abundance of caution a cease and desist order was issued until the Department was able to conduct a comprehensive review of the entire site and meet with the environmental consultant of record. Officers of the DEPP conducting the site visit on the same day to determine if any activities outside of those for which clearance was issued were being conducted. It was determined that the site was predominantly unchanged since the April 2024 visit. However the CEC (Certificate of Environmental Clearance) still remains in place as we are to meet with the contractor and the environmental consultants.”