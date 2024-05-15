DEPP host National Capacity Building Training and Stakeholder Sessions

Photo by Samantha Black

The Department of Environmental Planning and Protection hosted local stakeholders and the regional consultants, the Basel Convention Regional Center, to a two day meeting on Tuesday May 14th – Wednesday May 15th, 2024 at The Bahamas Agricultural Industrial Corporation (BAIC) on Old Trail Road to address adopting safe and environmentally sustainable ways to manage chemicals and wastes. The primary objective of the meeting was to build capacity to manage hazardous waste in the country as well as to identify current stockpiles of chemicals in the initial instance.