Department of Correctional Services Officers Honoured at Awards Ceremony

(Photos courtesy Jonathan Rolle – Ministry of National Security)

The Minister of National Security, the Honorable Wayne Munroe, KC, congratulated a total of one hundred and nineteen (119) Officers from The Bahamas Department of Correctional Services, who were recognized and honoured during an Awards Ceremony on Monday, November 20, 2023, at the Fox Hill Community Center.

Minister Munroe in his remarks assured the officers that the duties they perform on a daily basis do not go unnoticed. In commending Acting Correctional Commissioner Doan Cleare for his stellar leadership performance, he reiterated his call to continue recognizing and rewarding the men and women who have given unselfishly of their time and service over the years.

As the organization continues its month of activities in observance of seventy-one (71) years of continuous service, the officers were awarded various plaques, certificates and tokens of appreciation for their contributions and stellar services to the country, and the organization.

A total of sixty-two (62) officers received the “Above and Beyond” Certificate, fourteen (14) were recognized for the Bright Star Award, thirteen (13) were rewarded the Peak Performance Award, eight (8) received Awards for Act of Bravery, five (5) for recognized as Officers of the Year, four (4) received Certificate of Appreciation, and thirteen (13) officers received Honorable Mention Awards.

They were presented with their awards by the Minister Munroe, assisted by Acting Permanent Secretary Lisa Hall, Deputy Corrections Commissioner Bernadette Murray, and Assistant Commissioner of Corrections David Rahming.

From: Bahamas Information Services

More photo highlights below: