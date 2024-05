The content originally appeared on: ZNS BAHAMAS News

Students at the Deep Creek Primary School, in South Eleuthera, showcased their talents for the 65th Annual E. Clement Bethel National Arts Festival Adjudicators, parents and other audience members, on May 8, 2024. The students danced to “I Have A Very Big God”, followed by Keyanna Simon and Tayshawn Brown giving recitations. Ending the event was Dorae Rolle, who belted out an entertaining song.

Source: Bahamas Information Services