Decomposed Body Found Near Local Clinic

The decomposed body of a man who appeared to have been decapitated was found near a clinic on the island of Grand Bahama on Sunday night.

Police received a call about the remains on Sunday at 10pm. Assistant Superintendent of Police Stephen Rolle provided details of the discovery to members of the media. He said, “police responded and upon their arrival they would have observed the male body in a very, very bad state of decomposition. EMS was called to the scene where they examined the body and found no signs of life. He was later pronounced dead by a doctor care of RMH (Rand Memorial Hospital). At this point this matter is under active investigation. No identity has been found on this deceased person. We are in the initial stages of the investigation hopefully once that is completed we’ll have a full update for you.”

Rolle revealed that when officers arrived on the scene the head was no attached to the decomposed body. He also said that the exact cause of death will be determined by an autopsy.

The Assistant Superintendent also appealed to members of the public will missing family members to contact the police.