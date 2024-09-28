World News
Death toll mounts as Israeli air strikes flatten Beirut apartment buildings
28 September 2024
The Israeli army claims to have killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in a massive air attack on a densely populated neighbourhood of Beirut on Friday evening. There has been no comment from the Lebanese group.
Israeli air raids on different parts of Lebanon continue through Saturday morning, forcing an increasing number of families to flee their homes.
