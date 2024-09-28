Town Hall On Bimini Airport  No Resolution In Valley Boys Stand-Off  Proven Leadership Wins Election  Remembering Dorian  Valley Boys Saga Continues  Remembering Dorian 
World News

Death toll mounts as Israeli air strikes flatten Beirut apartment buildings 

28 September 2024
Support us
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.

Skip linksSkip to Content

blinking-dotLive updatesLive updates,

This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.

The Israeli army claims to have killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in a massive air attack on a densely populated neighbourhood of Beirut on Friday evening. There has been no comment from the Lebanese group.
Israeli air raids on different parts of Lebanon continue through Saturday morning, forcing an increasing number of families to flee their homes.

 

Support us

Related News

13 September 2024

UN head slams Security Council for failure to end Gaza, Sudan, Ukraine wars 

25 September 2024

IMF approves $7bn funding agreement for Pakistan 

11 September 2024

US greenlights military assistance to Egypt, overruling rights concerns 

26 September 2024

Japan court acquits former boxer of murder after decades on death row 