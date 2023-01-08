Dead bodies found in landing gear of Avianca plane Loop Cayman Islands

Black Immigrant Daily News

A press release from La Aeron?utica Civil de Colombia (Civil Aeronautics of Colombia) dated January 7, 2023, said that two dead bodies were found in an Avianca plane’s landing gear.

According to La Aeron?utica Civil, Avianca flight AV116 “landed in Bogot? at 7:55 pm on January 6, 2023, at the International Airport El Dorado, from the city of Santiago de Chile” and it was during a routine maintenance inspection that authorities discovered the frozen bodies of the two men, believed to be from the Dominican Republic.

Responding to the event, Avianca stated on January 7 that they believed that the two men “flew irregularly (stowaways) in the landing gear of the aircraft.”

Avianca explained further that, although it usually completes security processes before each flight, airport authorities are responsible for the control of restricted areas and perimeter control.

Avianca’s statement concluded: “The airline is attentive to collaborate with the airline port and local authorities for the clarification of the case, and that the necessary measures so that events like these do not occur again.”

Avianca said it “extends its condolences to the relatives of these people,” with La Aeron?utica Civil de Colombia expressing regret for the loss of the lives of the two men.

La Aeron?utica Civil de Colombia is currently in contact with the authorities in Chile and Avianca to investigate what happened.

NewsAmericasNow.com