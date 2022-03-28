DDG Confirms Halle Bailey Relationship With Custom Iced Out Chain For Her Birthday

Rapper DDG is ensuring that his lady love Halle Bailey knows she’s loved and appreciated.

On Sunday, Halle celebrated her 22nd birthday with new ice from the rapper. The “Elon Musk” hitmaker and Halle Bailey have been linked together but they recently confirmed their relationship after months of denying their romance.

A video was shared online showing a sweet moment shared between Halle Bailey and DDG as she smiles sweetly while the rapper places the necklace around her neck.

“Happy Birthday to the beautifulest, the flyest, the sweetest,” he captioned a carousel of photos and videos of the two spending her birthday together. “Love you forever @hallebailey.”

The video showed DDG kissing Halle’s cheek while they also took a number of selfies hugging up.

Halle also responded to the post by sharing an emotional, “u will make me cry again” response in the comment section. Her sister Chlöe also commented some heart emojis.

Halle Bailey and DDG were seen on dates over the last few months sparking rumors that they were an item.

They were seen at Usher’s New Year’s Las Vegas concert, and DDG had posted recently that the pair were spending lots of quality time. He recently shared, “I TOOK HER ON A UNDERWATER DATE!!”, confirming that Halle was indeed his lady.

Meanwhile, Halle’s sister and collaborator Chloe Bailey also shared a sweet message to her sister.

“Happy birthday to my best friend!!!!! My baby sis!!! I love you to the moon and back,” she began.

“You are strong, brilliant, effortlessly graceful, and I am SO PROUD OF YOU,” the “Have Mercy” singer continued. “Thank you for being my sister and partner in this life. I love you so so much. You deserve the entire world and more,” she added.