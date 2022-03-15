Data Protection Commissioner pays a courtesy call at Bahamas Development Bank

Nassau, The Bahamas – Data Protection Commissioner of The Bahamas, Michael Wright paid a courtesy call at Bahamas Development Bank (“The Bank” or “BDB”) to discuss the importance of data protection. As a financial institution, data protection is of utmost concern to BDB as we work with Bahamians to grow industry in The Bahamas. Pictured are Michael Wright, Data Protection Commissioner for The Bahamas (left) and Senator the Hon. Quinton Lightbourne, BDB Chairman.

