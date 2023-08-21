Dangerous drugs confiscated and two suspects arrested

In an effort to reduce the proliferation of crime and its contributing elements, during two (2) separate incidents, officers attached to Operation City Secure arrested two (2) suspects for Possession of Dangerous Drugs on Sunday August 20th 2023.

First Incident: Preliminary reports indicated, that sometime around 1:50 p.m. officers executed a search warrant at a residence situated in the area of Allamandar Lane off Wilton Street. During this search, a quantity of suspected marijuana was discovered, which led to the arrest of 20 year old male resident.

Second Incident: Preliminary reports indicated, that sometime around 6:49 p.m. officers executed a search warrant at a residence situated in the area of Shady Tree Street. During this search, a quantity of suspected marijuana was discovered, which led to the arrest of a 76 year old male resident.

In both incidents, the estimated weight and street value of the suspected drugs are unknown at this time.