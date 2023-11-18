Dancehall Top Songs November 2023: Masicka, Popcaan, Valiant, 450, Mavado, Vybz Kartel & More

As we inch closer to the end of 2023, Reggae and Dancehall artists continue to flood the airwaves with new music leading up to the Christmas festive season.

Outside of the summer, the Christmas holiday is usually a peak season for dancehall as promoters try to upstage each other with who can host the biggest, grandest party. Dancehall artists are no different as they flood the market with new music in hopes of dominating the season and setting the tone for the new year.

Some of the names with hot new songs out this month, November 2023, are Masicka, Popcaan, Valiant, Mavado, Vybz Kartel, Jahshii, Chronic Law, 450, Pablo YG, Rygin King, Protoje, Vershon, and more.

This year has been a big year for both veterans and newcomers in dancehall. We saw legends like Beenie Man, Bounty Killer, Baby Cham, Sean Paul, and Shaggy dropping big songs and projects, with The Doc even picking up a Grammy nomination for his album, SIMMA.

Check out some of the hottest new songs in the space this month to add to your playlist.

1. Popcaan and Anju Blaxx – “4WUD”

Popcaan linked up with his longtime friend and collaborator Anju Blaxx on the new song “4WUD.” The song, which was released on Friday (November 17), was produced by BlackState and Unruly Entertainment. The track also samples Vybz Kartel’s “Dancehall Hero.”

Popcaan sings, “Them think bout Poppy more than them woman/ Yo no see the p***y them a parasite them leech.” The Unruly Boss made some slight adjustments to his former mentor’s bars for the track, and it flows seamlessly over a catchy beat.

12. Protoje, Zion I Kings – “Weed & Tings”

Protoje drops the perfect marijuana anthem for the season “Weed & Tings,” and to illustrate the laidback, carefree vibe of the track, the reggae/dancehall star, and his female love interest ride around in the back of a pickup truck while smoking.

13. 450 – “Wild n Rich”

450 has established himself as one of the leading new artists in the dancehall space this year. The dancehall artist drops the perfect heartbreak anthem for cuffing season. The track was produced by Jahvy Ambassador of TruAmbassador Entertainment, who produced several hits for artists like Alkaline, Mavado, and Jahmiel.

“Hey gal yo cyan style me memba me wild and rich / Yuh get a brand new man and that’s find by me / Mi hope yuh find happiness mi hope yuh enjoy it / And when things don’t work me hope yuh don’t call me,” 450 deejays.