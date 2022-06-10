Dancehall Producer Shab Don Bail Extended In Corruption Case

Shab Don’s bail was extended on Thursday, but the producer remains in detention pertaining to a separate case.

On Thursday, the producer’s bail was extended to July 12 in his ongoing case for alleged corruption. Shab Don is accused of attempting to bribe police officers to hide a gun that was found in his car.

His attorney, Donahue Martin, appeared without his client at the Kingston and St. Andrew Parish court, where he explained that the producer is being held in custody about another matter and so would not be present in court.

Shab Don, whose real name is Linval Thompson Jr., is being held as a person of interest in the murders of three men in St. James.

On June 3, the Jamaica Constabulary Force said that Shab Don was arrested during a joint law enforcement investigation by the Joint Anti-Gang Task Force (JAGTF).

The police said that his arrest was a result of a targeted operation in St. Catherine South, and he has been identified as a “person of interest in a matter under investigation.”

The matter that the dancehall producer is a person of interest in is the May 25 triple murder in Rose Heights, St James, where three persons were killed in a drive-by shooting. One of the shooting victims is a female who passed away in the hospital.

The victims, Chamario Calvin, 24, otherwise called Chippy of Ball Ground in Rose Heights, 27-year-old Chadwell ’Bomb Brian’ Fraser of Glendevon, and 26-year-old Toniann ‘Too Fly’ Reid of Jarrett Terrace, all in the Montego Bay, St. James area.

Meanwhile, it’s unclear if Shab Don would be charged in this new case, his attorney has not spoken to reporters, nor has his team said anything about his detention.