Dancehall Fraternity Bid Farewell Boom Dandimite At His Funeral

Dancehall artiste Boom Dandimite was laid to rest on Sunday as friends and family paid their respects at the Pennwood Road Seventh Day Adventist Church in Waterhouse, St. Andrew.

Members of Dandimite’s Scare Dem Crew, Bounty Killer, Joe Bogdanovich, and many fans, family, and well-wishers attended the funeral. The artiste’s pallbearers included members of the Crew and family members. Although the artiste’s funeral was solemn, there were remnants of how he spent his life in the dancehall space, with his funeral program prepared like a magazine featuring an image of the artiste in the studio.

“Boom Dandimite Mag,” the headline read. “Rest in peace dancehall legend gone but not forgotten.”

Another headline read, “Scare Dem all the way. Blood A Run Thru Di City Like a Dunn’s River Fall, Diss teach Dem Mek Badman Name Call.”

The artiste, Donovan Herman Stewart, died on May 21 as he was recovering from an accident. He was interred at the Meadowcrest Memorial Gardens after the funeral. Among those who shared their respects for the late artiste was Bounty Killer, who posted a video of the late artiste in his glass casket and revealing his black and white suit.

Some fans were not pleased that Bounty had posted the video of Boom, but the artiste dismissed the criticisms.

“We post him in every way bcuz we’re extremely proud of his works and journey we not shy of death or scared of it. life and death is just jah works bless up,” the artiste responded to a fan.

Boom Dandimite’s Scare Dem Crew member Harry Toddler also shared a video of the artiste laying in his casket and another where the casket was taken in a white carriage to Meadowcrest.

“We miss you,” he captioned the video. “You done know yute, rest in paradise yute,” he said.

Emotions were rife at the burial ground as Dandimite’s mother and other relatives broke down in tears.