Dame Marguerite Wreath Laying Ceremony

Former Governor General, Dame Marguerite Pindling laid a wreath at the gravesite of her husband and first Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, the late Rt. Hon. Sir Lynden Pindling in commemoration of Independence.

Dame Marguerite spoke with ZNS News at the gravesite. She said, “we want to thank him for all the accomplishments we have achieved over these 51 years. The founding fathers slaved and sacrificed and went to jail but we didn’t know why but we’re looking back now and we can see, yes, it was worth it all. it was worth it all. I’m just so glad and grateful that they Lord is spearing my life to see it all and I know my husband is somewhere looking down and saying Marguerite don’t let go. I would say honey, I’m not letting go until we’re finished we ain’ finish yet.”

Dame Marguerite was accompanied by former Parliamentarian and the first woman to register to vote, Ruby Ann Darling. She said, “on this particular day as we celebrate our 51st anniversary as an independent nation we still revere the faith of our fathers. And we give all the praise, the glory and the honour to the Father of the Nation, who has left us, but his legacy and like John Brown body who is molding in the grave truth continues to march on. “

The late, Rt. Hon. Sir Lynden Pindling served as the nation’s first Prime Minister until 1992. He died on August 26th, 2000.