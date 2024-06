The content originally appeared on: ZNS BAHAMAS News

Governor General, Her Excellency the Most Hon. Cynthia Pratt (centre) received Governor of the Turks and Caicos Islands Her Excellency Dileeni Daniel-Selvaratnam (left) and the Deputy Governor of the Turks and Caicos Islands Her Excellency Anya Williams during a courtesy call on Friday, June 28, 2024 at the Office of the Governor General.