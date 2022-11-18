DaBaby Addresses Fans Allegedly Refusing His Free Tickets

DaBaby has responded to fans alleging that he gave away free tickets and still got turned down.

DaBaby has moved on from buy-one-get-one tickets to now giving away free concert tickets, but the artist can’t seem to attract a willing crowd, as many turned down his free tickets. On Friday, a video surfaced with a Nashville Cheesecake Factory worker claiming that DaBaby turned up with free tickets, but employees just weren’t interested.

“He came to my job yesterday to give out free tickets. Left and came back with a cameraman. “Why’s he here again” an employee is heard saying in a video of DaBaby in a black turtle neck coming up to employees.

According to the woman on Twitter, some of her co-workers accepted tickets. “His friend asked me and my friend if we wanted some and started to hand them to us but we said no thanks. I like his music just didn’t feel like going,” she said on Twitter.

Shortly after, DaBaby seemed to respond to people who clowned him on Instagram and speculated that his career was declining rapidly.

“Whoever paying them blogs to post dat bullsh*t needa get they money back,” he said while adding laughing emojis.

“It ain’t working n**ga. We showing p in real life & we flipping shit upside DOWN,” he added with an accompanying video of his last event in Atlanta, George, with what looked like a packed venue.

In the meantime, many followers reacted to the initial post offering free tickets. “Wonder if this is a result of how he has treated Meg and his bms?” another asked. “Tryna tEAr dOwn a blAck maN” he made his bed now he gotta lay in it honestly,” another said.

Last month DaBaby was clowned by critics online after news surfaced that he was selling tickets in Alabama BOGO for $22 to fill up a 1300-capacity venue.

The artist’s downfall, whether he wants to admit it or not, comes after his many shenanigans, including his recent song claiming to have slept with Megan Thee Stallion and siding with Tory Lanez in the ongoing felony trial into the shooting of the Houston rapper. DaBaby also fell out of favor with his fanbase and others for the way he was seen treating his baby’s mother, DaniLeigh, and later his misleading and discriminatory comments against the LGBTQ community and those living with HIV/AIDS.