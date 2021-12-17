Czech center-right government takes office amid price rises and a Covid wave

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala’s new center-right government took office on Friday facing soaring inflation and energy costs, record budget deficits and the dragging Covid-19 pandemic.

The 57-year-old former university professor leads a coalition of five parties spanning his fiscally conservative Civic Democrats to the more liberal Pirates party which is entering government for the first time.

The coalition, which analysts expect to be more pro-Western and more engaged with the European Union than its predecessor, takes over at a time of soaring costs for households and a wave of coronavirus infections straining hospitals.

It also inherits an agenda including a potential tender for new nuclear power plant units costing billions of euros.

The new government secured 108 seats in the 200-member lower house in an October election, giving it a strong majority.

