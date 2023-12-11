CWCO Backs Mario Ford Baseball’s ‘Don’t Blink’ Participation



Program athletes joined over 200 youngsters at a recent kid’s clinic. With financial support from Consolidated Water (Bahamas) Ltd. (CWCO), Mario Ford BaseballProgram athletes joined over 200 youngsters at a recent kid’s clinic.

Mario Ford Baseball participants joined over 200 youngsters in excitement during Don’t Blink Week. A kid’s clinic at the Andre RodgersStadium kicked off the slew of events which brought together experienced and aspiring baseball players.

Consolidated Water (Bahamas) Ltd. (CWCO) made a donation to the Mario Ford Baseball program to purchase uniforms and procure equipment. These items are crucial for athlete development and success beyond the Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA)-organized event done in collaboration with Don’t Blink and Players Way.

Wamonceur Victor, 14, has been playing baseball for three years, following persuasion from his friends.

“Starting from scratch, I did not know how to bat but Coach Ford helped me. Everyone thinks you just throw the ball, but it is more than that, you practice and get better. A lot of people are here at Don’t Blink and we get to learn from them. They help us to get better andbe able to do something in life with our talents.”

The Mario Ford Baseball program runs for 10 months each year and has been instrumental in promoting baseball among young athletes, providing them with opportunities to develop their skills and compete at higher levels. The support from CWCO will further enhance theprogram’s ability to offer high-quality training and competitive experiences.

Keano Cooper, 11, who started baseball a little over a month ago, shared that by being in the baseball program, he learned to “bat, catch and slide when the ball is coming”.

CWCO’s General Manager, Henderson Cash, expressed his enthusiasm about Mario Ford Baseball participants being involved in Don’t Blink Week.

“CWCO knows the importance of investing in our youth. Sports programs like the one headed by Coach Mario Ford teach skills needed on and off the field. Our contribution is not just a donation; it is an investment in the potential of young athletes. We are excited to see them shine locally and beyond.”