C&W Communications committed to rebuilding after storms

MIAMI, Florida (July 11th, 2024) – As the region continues to grapple with the effects of climate change, leading telecoms provider C&W Communications has reaffirmed its commitment to work alongside impacted communities.

Hurricane Beryl recently caused devastating damage in several Caribbean islands, and storms of a similar magnitude to the unusually fierce early season hurricane are expected to become more common.

“We have always believed that our role extends beyond providing telecommunications services. We are a lifeline, a vital link that keeps people connected to their loved ones, to emergency services, and to the information they need in times of crisis,” said Inge Smidts, Chief Executive Officer, C&W Communications.

“I had the profound experience of visiting several of the islands that were hardest hit. The destruction is immense, with homes, businesses, and vital infrastructure severely damaged or destroyed. However, what stood out most was the incredible resilience and spirit of the people, so our commitment to the Caribbean must go beyond connectivity.”

Smidts was speaking at CANTO’s ongoing 39th Annual Trade Exhibition and Conference in Miami.

The theme of this year’s event is ‘Towards a Sustainable Digital Economy’ and C&W Communications, the operators of Flow, Flow Business, C&W Business, and BTC, has returned as the headline sponsor for the region’s premier telecoms conference.

“This is an opportunity for us to act as a catalyst for change, and I urge all regional telecom stakeholders to join us in supporting our impacted communities. This is our moment, and together, we can leverage our resources, expertise, and networks to provide much-needed relief and support,” added Smidts.

“Let us collaborate to develop innovative solutions that can withstand the challenges of natural disasters and ensure the sustainability of our digital economy – one that is resilient, inclusive, and prepared for the future.”

The annual event brings together regional heads of state and government, along with regulators, telecom operators, and other key stakeholders to network, build alliances, review policy, and share best practices as it relates to the regional telecoms sector.

C&W Communications will host several discussions and events during the conference to shine the spotlight on important industry topics including digital sustainability and education, cybersecurity in the digital era, sustainable infrastructure development, investment challenges in digital sustainability, strategies for equitable access to broadband services, and empowering an inclusive digital economy.

Featured company speakers include Inge Smidts, Chief Executive Officer; Kerry Scott, Senior Vice President, Chief People Officer, Liberty Latin America (the parent company of C&W Communications); John Winter, Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer, LLA; Sameer Bhatti, Chief Executive Officer, Bahamas Telecommunications Company Limited (BTC); Nicolas Collette, Chief Commercial Officer, Business Markets; and Sebastian Kaplan, Vice President-Government Affairs, Liberty Latin America; and many others.

CANTO is a non-profit association made up of operators, organizations, companies, and individuals primarily focused on leading the information and communications technology (ICT) sector across the Caribbean region and the Americas.