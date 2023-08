The content originally appeared on: ZNS BAHAMAS News

Revenue collected by the Customs Department has surpassed $1 billion dollars for the first time. Acting Customs Comptroller Ralph Munroe says revenue has exceeded government projections by 20%. “Our revenue collection on this side was $1.18 Billion which was $140 million above our projection and that’s 20% over what we collected last year.” Bahamas Customs […]