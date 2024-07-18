Cultural Family Fest Wows Visitors at Nassau Cruise Port

Nassau Cruise Port Independence Day Sip and Shop

Nassau Cruise Port hosted a lively Cultural Family Fest on July 10, 2024, celebrating Bahamian traditions through food, music, and exciting activities on our 51st Independence Day. The memorable event included a Sip n’ Shop experience, a “Kidsarama” music and dance concert, and the “Bahama Life” cultural show.

Nassau Cruise Port Independence Day Sip and Shop

The uniquely Bahamian event drew tourists and locals to the port amphitheatre, including passengers sailing aboard the four cruise ships that were in port on that day. Attendees joined a mini Junkanoo parade, enjoyed rake-and-scrape music, and purchased locally made or designed gifts, souvenirs, and of course, great food!