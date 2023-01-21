Crystal Palace frustrate Newcastle in 0-0 draw Loop Jamaica

·2 min read
Home
Caribbean News
Crystal Palace frustrate Newcastle in 0-0 draw Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: News Americas Now

Black Immigrant Daily News

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Loop Lens: JMMB hosts Elevate 5.0 mixer with Paul Brunson

Crystal Palace frustrate Newcastle in 0-0 draw

Body of female found in Norwood, St James

WATCH: Dancehall artiste Jahshii wows Rebel Salute crowd

West Ham beat Everton 2-0, piles more pressure on Lampard

Global tourism centre and CAF to strengthen ties

Late Brighton goal clinches draw at Leicester in EPL

Cops chase gunman on bike: firearm ammunition seized

Liverpool and Chelsea draw 0-0 to hit Champions League hopes

Andy Murray’s exhausting Australian Open ends with loss

Saturday Jan 21

27?C
Loop Sports

27 minutes ago

Newcastle’s Sean Longstaff falls during the English Premier League football match against Crystal Palace at the Selhurst Park Stadium in London, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth).

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

LONDON (AP) — Newcastle made it 15 games unbeaten in the English Premier League and moved up to third after drawing with Crystal Palace 0-0 on Saturday.

But Eddie Howe’s team missed the chance to put added pressure on Arsenal and Manchester United, who face each other at Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

The result moved Newcastle level with United on points, having played a game more.

Goalkeeper Nick Pope kept his ninth straight clean sheet in all competitions.

Despite the visitors in London dominating the chances, Pope had to produce a crucial save to deny substitute Jean-Philippe Mateta what would have been a winner in the second half.

At the other end, Vicente Guaita was called into action to save from Alexander Isak and Fabian Schar.

It is the second time this week Palace have halted the momentum of one of the leading clubs after holding Manchester United to 1-1 on Wednesday.

Despite another positive result for Palace, the evening was marred when Wilfried Zaha, making his 450th start, pulled up with what appeared to be a hamstring injury in the 65th minute.

Related Articles

Sport

See also

January 21, 2023 03:09 PM

Sport

January 21, 2023 05:51 PM

Sport

January 21, 2023 05:58 PM

Recent Articles

Lifestyle

Loop Lens: JMMB hosts Elevate 5.0 mixer with Paul Brunson

Sport

Crystal Palace frustrate Newcastle in 0-0 draw

Jamaica News

Body of female found in Norwood, St James

NewsAmericasNow.com