Crowds turn out to hear large steelbands in Tobago

Black Immigrant Daily News

News

Redemption Sound Setters Steel Orchestra plays Aaron “Voice” Louis’ Long Live Soca during preliminary judging for Panorama large conventional bands at Mt Gomery, Tobago, Sunday. Photo by David Reid

SUPPORTERS of NLCB Bucooneers and RBC Redemption Soundsetters came out in their numbers on Sunday night during the preliminary round of judging for Tobago’s large steelbands in the national Panorama competition.

Buccooneers, which entered the large band category in 2019, performed Leroy ” Black Stalin” Calliste’s Bun Dem, in tribute to the late calypso icon.

Arranged by Seion Gomez, the youthful band delivered a seamless performance to the tune as supporters and even a few tourists danced and chipped to the music at its panyard on Chance Street, Buccoo.

Among those enjoying the presentation were Certica Williams-Orr, of the Office of the Chief Secretary and former independent senator and cultural activist Annette Nicholson-Alfred.

Pan Trinbago president Beverly Ramsey-Moore, chairman of the organisation’s Tobago region Salisha James-Martin and other executives were also on hand to witness the presentation.

From Chance Street, it was off to Redemption Soundsetters’ panyard at Montgomery Junction, Bethel.

There, the band, led by Winston Gordon, played Aaron “Voice” St Louis’ Long Live Soca. The piece was arranged by Michael Toby.

Captain Marie Toby said she was overwhelmed by the atmosphere.

“The place was ram out. There were a lot of people and the patrons and players were very satisfied with their performance,” she told Newsday.

Toby said the band has been a finalist in the national Panorama competition 13 times.

She said she is waiting patiently for the results, which are expected to be released on Thursday.

NewsAmericasNow.com