Crooked Island Golden Jubilee Flag Raising

The National Independence Secretariat continued its Golden Jubilee Flag Relay-Flag Raising Ceremony on Crooked Island at the Crooked Island International Airport on Tuesday. Family Island Administrator Preston Cooper and Local Government officials galvanized the community for the historic event. The National Independence Secretariat was represented by Lindsay Thompson. Members of the Royal Bahamas Police Force and the Royal Bahamas Defence Force performed Colour Guard and Flag Hoisting ceremonies. The Flag Relay ends July 9, when that same flag will be hoisted at the national celebration on Clifford Park — ushering in the 50th Independence Anniversary in the early morning of July 10. (BIS Photos/Adrian Thompson)