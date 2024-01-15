CRIME: WHO WILL FALL VICTIM NEXT?

Members of the upper echelon of the Royal Bahamas Police Force have issued a warning to all brazen criminals in The Bahamas, “We are coming for you!”

Those heavy words like a siren resonating in the criminal element have caused several “bad men” in the community to turn themselves into police out of fear of impending consequences. I like this! Finally the police force is getting the respect it deserves.

For far too long, criminals have disrespected lawmen – shooting at them, cursing at them, showing no regard for their authority. However, when lawmen get aggressive with these wrongdoers, members of the public cry foul and accuse officers of police brutality calling them everything, but a child of God.

Pray tell me … if you are a lawman and members of the public are not adhering to the law and not responding to your reminders of said laws, then what are you to do to get their attention? Whisper?

A police officer’s lawful powers include, arrest and the use of force legitimized by the state via the monopoly on violence.

In my view everyone, and I mean everyone, needs to remember what members of the armed forces are charged to do. And, when those duties are brought to mind, one should also bring to mind that going against an officer’s command can end up in loss of life.

I am also of the firm belief that besides some unusual circumstances, the making of a criminal starts in urban areas and in single mother homes. No offense to single mothers, but sometimes multiple jobs, drug addiction, addiction to partying and obtaining material things by any means necessary is not a good fit for child raising.

Now not every single mother is like this. Some really try and are successful in raising good kids, but unfortunately there are some who do not meet the mark, but instead fail and their kids become welcomed members of “the streets”. Sadly, this is reality.

In his address to the nation yesterday, Prime Minister, Philip “Brave” Davis, said he has instructed the Attorney General and the Minister of Social Services to review laws with a view of bringing additional measures against parents “who fail to live up to their sacred responsibility of protecting children.”

He went on to say failure in parenthood results in endangerment and negligence. To the Prime Minister I say a hearty amen!! It’s about time the parents of these young children who adopt crime as a hobby are dealt with by the law and severely. Why are you not raising your children, but instead allowing the streets to do it?

The Commissioner of Police recently announced that a 16-year-old boy is out on his fourth bail agreement. His charges are murder. Where are his parents? This in itself is astonishing. This makes no sense. The law as it pertains to bail must be changed. Plus criminals seem to be “handling” their adversaries when they are released on bail. Maybe it’s safer for our communities and the culprits themselves, that they remain behind bars when charged with murder.

In his speech, Prime Minister Davis also said a judge has a right to use his or her discretion when granting bail. He said these judges live in The Bahamas and know the conditions we live under whereas crime is concerned. He said releasing these men to the streets on bail is a “countdown to a death sentence”.

Better judgment is definitely needed when granting bail. There is no way anyone should be on bail for more than one crime.

I went with a ZNS news team to a murder scene last week and heard Police Press Officer, Chief Supt Chrislyn Skippings, tell my colleagues, “As a nation, all hands must be on deck.” I hope the general public took this very seriously. Skippings advised the public to call the police if they suspect their neighbors, relatives – even their children – are engaging in unlawful acts.

I’m sure this is hard to do, but think about the times we are living in. We don’t know if we will be the next victim of criminal activities. Young people involved in the criminal element are becoming more and more ruthless in their actions. Imagine, a grandmother is now dead. Years ago no one would have ever thought that a grandmother would be gunned down in broad daylight.

All hands are needed on deck. Chief Supt. Skippings is right. The public partnering with the police is key to solving these murders and heinous crimes. Informing the police about criminal acts or telling them where to find wanted “bad men” can sometimes save your own life. We have to work with our police force to get this situation under control and in doing so we should commit ourselves to Skippings’ plea – All hands on deck.

We are now at the 9 million mark in tourist arrivals. We don’t want our numbers to drop due to negative travel advisories. People don’t want to travel to a country where they have to fear being hit by a stray bullet intended for someone else.

As a Bahamian who works in the news industry, I feel overwhelmed sometimes at the high level of criminal activity in this small country. Continuous overnight murders are a hard pill to swallow, but I have faith that with our help, our police force is improving and doing its best to make our streets safer. Well that’s how I see it, anyway.

“AS I SEE IT” DISCLAIMER – The views and opinions represented in this column, “As I See It” belong to the columnist and do not necessarily represent those of the Broadcasting Corporation of The Bahamas. The views and opinions expressed in the column are not intended to malign any religion, ethnic group, club, organization, company, or individual. This column is for informational purposes only.