Crackdown On Work Permit Renewals

While wrapping up the 2023/24 budget debate in the House of Assembly on Monday, Prime Minister, the Hon. Philip Davis said that he had instructed that work permit renewals be denied where we have suitably qualified Bahamians living here or abroad. Speaking to members of the media outside of cabinet on Tuesday, the Minister of Labour and Immigration sought to address skepticism on the government’s intention to crackdown on the renewal of work permits.

The Hon. Keith Bell said, “I will not necessarily wish to single out any individual but many persons would know that we have already started this policy and it is not necessarily only at the low end but it is also at the high end impacting a significant number of high end individuals.”

Bell further explained, “there is a need for labour in the country. Obviously The Bahamas population cannot fulfill the labour demands in the country and there is a need for foreign labour, but the time has come for us to review our policy and to ensure that Bahamians continue to remain first in this country.”