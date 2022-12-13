COVID-19 vaccination centres to close from Friday Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

Vaccination centres across the island will close effective Friday, December 16.

Co-coordinator of the National Vaccination Programme Dr Elizabeth Ferdinand revealed that going forward, COVID-19 vaccinations will only be administered at polyclinics.

“It is closing down on Friday and everything else will be done from the polyclinics as it is being done now and the Ministry of Health will be taking over the administration of the centre.

“We are winding down and the programme will be fully under the Ministry of Health and the polyclinics,” Dr Ferdinand revealed.

She noted that recently vaccine uptake has been “very slow”, largely due to the unavailability of vaccines.

“Right now, it is very slow because we don’t have vaccines in stock. The last one at the end of November ran out, and so we are trying to get some more in and people still need to be vaccinated who are going abroad, going to events overseas and also boosters – people are asking for their boosters.”

“We need to get some more vaccines and we are working on that at the moment,” the co-ordinator of the National Vaccination Programme indicated.

She revealed that there were no Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccines in stock, only Johnson & Johnson and Sinopharm.

Dr Ferdinand expressed that hopefully a new shipment should arrive by month-end.

“We are hopefully getting Pfizer adult and paediatric as well as some AstraZeneca. I am hoping by the end of the month.”

NewsAmericasNow.com